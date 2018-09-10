Clear

Mason City man recalls encounters with nearby resident involved in Sunday night robbery

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 9:02 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is in custody after police say he escorted two victims he robbed to his apartment.

Police say around 9 p.m. Sunday night, 59 year old McKinley Dudley approached a male and female at 6th Street and North Federal Avenue, and asked them if they wanted to get shot.

The victims say they were threatened with an object that appeared to be a gun.

After demanding them to empty their pockets and bags and taking their cigarettes, he escorted the victims to his apartment complex near 5th Street Northwest and Washington before allowing them to leave.

Austin Lorenzen lives nearby, and says he's had encounters with Dudley in the past.

"I've had good and bad, mostly good honestly, but he's got a quick anger button. I hope the best for him, but he can also be extremely mean, like threatening."

He adds that the crime in the area is starting to get out of hand.

"My neighbor's car was stolen in the past, my car was stolen, my Taurus, by a person that's going to prison now. Their house was robbed, there's a house right down there...it doesn't get talked about, but it's not good."

Dudley was arrested and booked into the Cerro Gordo County jail, and was charged with 2nd degree robbery.

