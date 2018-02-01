MASON CITY, Iowa- “It’s a new beginning Mason City”. Those are the words newly seated Mayor Bill Schickel used as he set his goals for the city of Mason City.

Mayor Schickel stated that the new council gives a new perspective and opportunity to the city.

He discussed the future of the River City Renaissance project saying he was in favor of the Gatehouse Capital project, but is excited to move forward with the new developers, G8 Development.

Mayor Schickel touched on bringing families and youth back to Mason City to help fill what he says are over a thousand open jobs.

This is Mayor Schickel’s ninth State of the City Address, but he says this set of goals for the city are different than when he first was elected as mayor.

“A lot of things have changed but a lot of things have stayed the same,” he said. “In the early days when I was mayor technology was different, but one of the thing that I think has stayed the same is people really have a desire to move forward and work to get things done.”