It could be more than just the 'winter blues'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People experiencing winter blues may want to make sure it's actually not Seasonal Affective Disorder, otherwise known as SAD.

Scroll for more content...

According to the American Psychiatric Association, SAD is a form of depression that comes with the seasons. It can happen any time of the year but is most common in the U.S. during January and February, and most common among young adults.

Symptoms include low energy, changes in appetite, changes in sleep, and feeling sad.

For lighter cases, the APA says more exposure to sunlight can help.

Learn more about treatments for SAD here.