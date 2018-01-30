Is it worth it to file taxes early?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Do you file taxes early or wait until the tax deadline?

"I don't file taxes until April 15th," DeeDee Odell of Rochester said. "Because I don't get all our statements in until that late date so we have to wait until we get all that information."

"I usually file them as early as I can, I worked on them this weekend," David Anderson of Rochester said.

"I actually have started to file earlier...but I get a tax return so I go earlier," Tricia Schilling said.

Experts at Med City Tax Service in Rochester said there are benefits to filing early like getting a refund check earlier and having time to structure out a plan to make a payment.

But, they also said filing too early could result in having to refile closer to the deadline if statements come later in March with more accurate amounts.