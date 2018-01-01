Is a significant snowstorm in March rare? Let's look at recent data

MASON CITY, Iowa – With 6-10 inches of snow possible for much of the viewing area Friday night into Saturday, is receiving significant snowfall in March a surprise?
The data says no.
ON TAP: 6-10 inches of snow expected.
For this exercise, we will use Mason City as the reference point.
Mason City received 6.5 inches of snow March 12, 2017.
On March 24 of 2016, Mason City received five inches of snow.
This storm certainly has the capability to drop the largest snowfall amount of the winter, however.
The largest recorded snowfall in Mason City this winter has been 3.1 inches. That came March 5.
