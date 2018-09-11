Clear

Iraqi man seeks release after long immigration detainment in MN

An Iraqi man who allegedly hid his past as a member of an elite Iraqi military force is asking a federal judge in Minnesota to release him after 16 months in immigration custody.

Attorneys for 34-year-old Farass Adnan Ali are challenging what they call his "unreasonable, prolonged" pre-deportation detention. Ali, of Rochester, has been held since his May 2017 arrest.

Immigration authorities say that Ali concealed his service in the Saddam Hussein regime's elite Republican Guard.

The Star Tribune reports that Ali's immigration case intersects with an FBI counterterrorism investigation.

Court records show Ali is accused of lying to FBI agents about his social media activity, but he hasn't been publicly charged. Ali's Facebook account includes an image of Islamic State militants entering a Libyan city in 2015.

