Iowa's unemployment rate steady at 2.9 percent

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state says Iowa's unemployment rate remained steady at 2.9 percent in January.

Scroll for more content...

Iowa Workforce Development said in a news release Monday that the December rate of 2.9 percent was revised upward from the preliminary rate of 2.8 percent reported Jan. 23. Iowa's unemployment rate compares to a 4.1 percent national rate.

The department says Iowa gained 900 jobs in January, lifting total non-farm employment up to 1,583,500 jobs.

The number of Iowans without jobs decreased to 48,300 in January from 49,300 in December. The current estimate is 9,100 lower than in January 2017. The total number of working Iowans decreased to 1,625,300 in January — 300 lower than in December and 800 lower than a year ago.