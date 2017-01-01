wx_icon Mason City 18°

Iowa's population grows slower than national average

Iowa's growth rate is at 0.47 percent.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 1:01 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2017 1:01 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New U.S. Census Bureau data show Iowa and Nebraska's populations grew slower than the national average.

Estimates released Wednesday show Iowa's population increased to 3,145,711 as of July 1, up from 3,130,869 at the same time in 2016. That's a growth rate of 0.47 percent.

Nebraska's population grew to 1,920,076 during that same window, compared to 1,907,603 the previous year. That's an increase of 0.65 percent.

The United States' population reached 325,719,178 during that period, up from 323,405,935. That's an increase of 0.71 percent.

The Census Bureau says Idaho was the nation's fastest-growing state, with a population increase of 2 percent. Utah, Washington, Florida and Arizona were also among the biggest gainers.

Illinois experienced the largest population loss in terms of numbers, while Wyoming saw the largest percentage decline.

