Iowa's latest round of budgets impact higher education, 'High Quality Jobs' program

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa Senators approved a sweeping $35 million in program and service cuts to balance the state's budget Wednesday night, and is now awaiting Governor Kim Reynolds' approval.

While the cuts will be in many departments including Human Services and Corrections, the Board of Regents will be bearing the brunt, with $11 million cut, down from a projected $19 million initially before further debate. Community colleges, including NIACC, will be facing a $500,000 reduction, with NIACC deappropriating $25,000.

Morgan Luecht is a freshman at NIACC and plans to transfer to University of North Iowa, which will be spared funding reductions compared to the University of Iowa and Iowa State, but if there are future cuts, she may have to change course.

"I made my choice in high school that I was going to come to NIACC, and then to UNI, so things might have to change, I guess," Luecht says.

Though she isn't concerned about student debt and loans at the moment, she is prepared for possible tuition hikes.

"When I go to a bigger university, I know student debt's going to be big for me. I'll figure that out. I know it's going to be disappointing to see it go up a little more for me," Luecht adds.

While NIACC President Steve Schulz is not in favor of any more cuts, he is grateful that the latest round won't have a huge impact.

"There's been conversations from a half a million dollar cut to a $5.4 million cut, so in terms of the cut, this is the better news that we received," Schulz says.

Luecht hopes that despite these cuts, the quality of education will still be there.

"They might have to cut certain teachers, which is probably going to be hard for them to figure that out, but I think the education I'm going to get is still there," Luecht says.

In addition, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) will face a $10 million cut in state funding for their 'High Quality Jobs' program.

The program aims to give qualifying businesses assistance to off-set costs such as building, expanding or modernizing a facility through loans, tax credits, exemptions and refunds.

Even in harsh economic conditions, Pocahontas resident Brian Dewey says the state should be supporting business growth and incentives.

"If the state's able to turn those tax dollars into a more competitive work environment, bringing in more higher quality jobs, it's going to help everybody out," Dewey says.

For a business to apply, you must apply prior to the beginning of a project, have some form of significant local economic impact, meet wage threshold requirements and provide a sufficient benefits package to all full-time employees.