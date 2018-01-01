Iowans sentenced for deceiving elderly victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Six people from Dubuque have been sentenced for participation in a phone call scam that victimized more than 250 elderly victims across the country.

Scroll for more content...

The six were sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. All six pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say the scheme consisted of phone calls to elderly people across the country, telling victims that relatives were jailed and that money should be wired to free them. The six handled the wire transfers.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Tobey Hines was given 33 months; 33-year-old Tiffany Reynolds was given 19 months; Joshua Willis was given 23 months; 23-year-old Payton McCarville was given eight months; 21-year-old Morgan Cornell was given 14 months; and 34-year-old Paul Chase was given 15 months.

They also were ordered to pay restitution.