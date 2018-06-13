Iowan Nick Nurse to become coach of NBA's Raptors

Iowan Nick Nurse has agreed to become the next coach of the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN and Associated Press reports.

Nurse, a native of Carroll, Iowa, is replacing Dwane Casey, who was fired after Toronto was swept from the second round of the playoffs by Cleveland. Nurse worked under Casey the past five seasons as an assistant.

Nurse coached the Iowa Energy from 2007-2011 and was an assistant at Northern Iowa and, briefly, Iowa State. He played in college at Northern Iowa.

According to the person who spoke to the AP, Nurse was in the process of completing contract terms and reaching out to staff Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the hiring.

The Raptors went 59-23 this season, the top record in the Eastern Conference and second-best regular-season record in the NBA.

ESPN first reported the hiring.

