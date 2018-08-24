Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa woman gets 50 years for daughter's death

An Iowa woman convicted of causing the death of her young daughter by giving her unprescribed antidepressants has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 7:02 AM

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa woman convicted of causing the death of her young daughter by giving her unprescribed antidepressants has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Daily Nonpareil newspaper reports a judge on Thursday sentenced 34-year-old Misty Frazier of Glenwood to the prison term following her earlier conviction for child endangerment resulting in death. Frazier was found not guilty of other charges, including second-degree murder.

She will be immediately eligible for parole.

An autopsy showed Frazier's 8-year-old daughter, Kathleen Tafta, died in October 2016 of an overdose of the antidepressant amitriptyline, commonly sold under the brand name Elavil.

Frazier's lawyer argued during the trial that her actions were due to an intellectual impairment.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DEEDEE LIVE

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Family engagement night in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Greek Fest 2018 in Rochester runs August 24-26th

Image

Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Image

Mayo Clinic in need of breast milk donations

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Community Events