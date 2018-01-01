Iowa woman charged in crash that killed husband

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A southeastern Iowa woman faces up to 11 years in prison after being charged in a single-vehicle crash that killed her husband.

The Hawk Eye reports that 26-year-old Noelle Diane Cosby, of Donnellson, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence and first-offense OWI for the Dec. 10 crash that killed 35-year-old Todd "Bubba" Cosby.

Investigators say she was drunk and behind the wheel when she and her husband were riding home from a party. Officials say she lost control of the sport utility vehicle, which ended up on its side in a driveway. Police say Todd Cosby was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.