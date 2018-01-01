Iowa woman accused of trying to run down another woman

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she hit another woman with her car.

Police on Wednesday arrested 27-year-old Leah Cervene. Officers say she was drunk when her car hit a 34-year-old woman who was crossing a Fort Dodge street around 1 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Cervene was initially charged with operating while under the influence, but Fort Dodge Police Capt. Ryan Gruenberg says the investigation led to the attempted murder charge.

Cervene is being held on $500,000 after her initial court appearance Thursday. Her preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 9.

A message left for her attorney on Friday was not immediately returned.