Iowa wind farm owners fight against removal order

FAIRBANK, Iowa (AP) - After losing an extended legal battle, a company is refusing to remove three wind turbines in northeast Iowa and is asking a court to reconsider a 2016 order.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Mason Wind, Dante Wind 6, Venus Wind 4 and Galileo Wind have also filed a new zoning application seeking a variance from Fayette County's board of adjustment, which would legalize the existing project.

Opponents of the turbines are asking the Fayette County District Court to find the companies and county zoning officials in contempt for failing to remove them already.

Fairbank and group private owners sued in 2015 after zoning officials declared the turbines didn't require special permit approval.

The application for a county zoning variance is expected to go to the adjustment board soon.