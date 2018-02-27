wx_icon Mason City 28°

Iowa first, Minnesota second in list of 2018 Best States

The rankings are based on evaluations of all 50 states using criteria such as education, health care, infrastructure, economy to how the states serve citizens.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 8:11 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 8:39 AM

Iowa is No. 1! At least that’s what the 2018 Best States study from U.S. News and World Report says.

"Our Best States ranking from U.S. News is a humbling tribute to our people who have proven time and again that in Iowa, if you're willing to work hard, you can accomplish anything. My top priority as governor is to build on our current success by bringing new resources and opportunities to every corner of our state," said Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa. "Every Iowan contributes to the success of their community and our state, and we celebrate this honor knowing that our work to build a better Iowa will never be finished."
Minnesota was ranked second and Wisconsin was third.
You can see the complete list here
Overall – Top 10
1. Iowa
2. Minnesota
3. Utah
4. North Dakota
5. New Hampshire
6. Washington
7. Nebraska
8. Massachusetts
9. Vermont
10. Colorado
Health Care
1. Hawaii
2. Washington
3. Iowa
Education
1. Massachusetts
2. New Jersey
3. Utah
Economy
1. Colorado
2. Utah
3. Washington
Opportunity
1. New Hampshire
2. Maryland
3. Minnesota
Infrastructure
1. Iowa
2. North Dakota
3. Oregon
Crime & Corrections
1. Maine
2. New Hampshire
3. New Jersey
Fiscal Stability
1. Utah
2. North Dakota
3. Florida
Quality of Life
1. North Dakota
2. Minnesota
3. Wisconsin

