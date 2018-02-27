Iowa first, Minnesota second in list of 2018 Best States

Iowa is No. 1! At least that’s what the 2018 Best States study from U.S. News and World Report says.



Scroll for more content... “U.S. News and World Report” is out this morning with its ranking of the best states in the country. Iowa comes out top of this year’s list followed by Minnesota and Utah. The report ranked Mississippi 49th and Louisiana last: pic.twitter.com/CYMiEM7d8v — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 27, 2018

The rankings are based on evaluations of all 50 states using criteria such as education, health care, infrastructure, economy to how the states serve citizens."Our Best States ranking from U.S. News is a humbling tribute to our people who have proven time and again that in Iowa, if you're willing to work hard, you can accomplish anything. My top priority as governor is to build on our current success by bringing new resources and opportunities to every corner of our state," said Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa. "Every Iowan contributes to the success of their community and our state, and we celebrate this honor knowing that our work to build a better Iowa will never be finished."Minnesota was ranked second and Wisconsin was third.You can see the1. Iowa2. Minnesota3. Utah4. North Dakota5. New Hampshire6. Washington7. Nebraska8. Massachusetts9. Vermont10. Colorado1. Hawaii2. Washington3. Iowa1. Massachusetts2. New Jersey3. Utah1. Colorado2. Utah3. Washington1. New Hampshire2. Maryland3. Minnesota1. Iowa2. North Dakota3. Oregon1. Maine2. New Hampshire3. New Jersey1. Utah2. North Dakota3. Florida1. North Dakota2. Minnesota3. Wisconsin