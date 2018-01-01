Iowa state lawmaker arrested on OWI and weapons charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa state lawmaker has been charged with drunken driving and possessing a firearm while under the influence.

Online records show Rep. Chip Baltimore, a Republican from Boone whose legal first name is Frances, was booked Friday into the Story County Jail. The jail is about 35 miles north of the state Capitol.

The 51-year-old Baltimore faces charges of first offense operating while intoxicated and possession or carrying a firearm while under the influence.

A phone number listed as Baltimore's home is not accepting messages. A message to Ames police, the responding law enforcement in the area, was not immediately returned.

Baltimore is serving his fourth term as a state representative. He is chairman of the House judiciary committee.