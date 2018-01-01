Iowa starting new public awareness campaign on reporting suspicious behavior

DES MOINES, Iowa – State government is launching new campaign to encourage the reporting of suspicious activity.

Scroll for more content...

The “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign is a joint effort of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Iowa Department of Public Safety, and the U.S Department of Homeland Security.

“There are things we all can do to increase the safety of our communities, state and nation,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “We are asking all Iowans to pay attention to their surroundings, and if they see something that looks suspicious, to report it to local law enforcement or call 911.”

A public awareness promotion will include radio public service announcements and social media posts.

“As we go about our days, going to work, school, shopping, traveling, if we see something out of the ordinary, something that shouldn’t be there or someone’s behavior doesn’t seem right and causes suspicion, we should contact our local law enforcement agency or call 911,” says Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg.

For more information on Iowa’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign, click here.