DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Polk County sheriff's detective and his girlfriend have been given a year of probation for their roles in an Ankeny bar fracas.
Court records say John Negrete and Tereasa Sunberg also were given deferred judgments at their sentencings Friday. That means their convictions can be removed from court records if they complete their probation terms.
The two were convicted in July of assault causing injury.
Authorities say Negrete punched an Ankeny firefighter, Ross Frank, and Sunberg punched Frank's wife, Danielle.
Negrete and Sunberg say Frank groped Sunberg at the Clipper bar the night of Sept. 8 before the fracas. Frank denied the accusation. Prosecutors say Negrete was off-duty when he punched the firefighter in the mouth and under his left eye.
Related Content
- Iowa sheriff's detective gets probation for punching man in bar
- Polk County detective accused of punching man in Ankeny bar
- Probation for Rochester man
- Plymouth man gets probation
- Iowa man suspected of cockfighting involvement gets probation
- Man with machete gets probation
- Probation for Mollo
- Probation for Schimmelpfennig
- Probation for Walmart shoplifter
- Iowa school superintendent gets probation for drunken driving