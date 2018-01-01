Iowa school superintendent gets probation for drunken driving

wx_icon Mason City 20°

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 8:33 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 8:33 AM

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa school superintendent has been given six months of probation after pleading guilty to drunken driving.

Court records say 58-year-old Rod Earleywine also was given a deferred judgment at his Dickinson County sentencing last month. Under a deferred judgment, records of his conviction will be expunged if he completes the terms of his probation.

Earleywine was arrested Aug. 5 in Spirit Lake. The records say Earleywine's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit in two tests.

The president of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District board has declined to comment about the case. On Thursday the district website still listed Earleywine as superintendent.

