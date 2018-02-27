Iowa and Minnesota ranked two 'best states in the U.S.'

MASON CITY, Iowa - There's more than just corn, wind farms and the first Presidential caucuses in the country.

According to a study released by U.S. News and World Report on Tuesday, Iowa is ranked #1 as the best state in the United States.

What helped push the state to the top spot was its efforts regarding infrastructure, which includes ultra-fast internet access (which Iowa leads the country in), along with health care (No. 3), opportunity (No. 4), education (No. 5) and quality of life (No. 9).

Mason City resident Les Weitzel agrees that the Hawkeye State is the best state, but believes the ranking for quality of life is a bit low.

"I've lived here all of my life, and I really like it. I think they're higher than 9th, but if that's what they say, I agree with it," Weitzel says.

Marie Lewis, who is visiting the state on business from Wisconsin, sees why Iowa is ranked #1.

"The people here are really nice. The area looks really clean, which I like, and there's a lot to see and do," Lewis says.

However, Iowa is somewhat middle of the pack in terms of their economy, where the state is ranked #17, as well as fiscal stability (No. 21), which Wietzel and Lewis agree that more should be done to improve these statuses.

"I think that we should get more small businesses here. That would be great," Wietzel says.

Lewis thinks this should be taken a step further.

"They need to start thinking about people instead of corporations that want to run the show. We need to get back to basics so that we can all be comfortable and safe in our homes. It's time for them to stop playing politics and start thinking about people in general," Lewis says.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is ranked #2 on the list.

While the North Star State is ranked higher than Iowa for quality of life and opportunity, Minnesota's rankings were lower for education and economy.

Louisiana is ranked #50 overall on the list.