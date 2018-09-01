Iowa prep football team scores 81 points - and loses by 18

An Iowa prep football team scored 81 points Friday night - and lost by 18 points.
In the highest-scoring game in Iowa prep football history, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson beat Sioux City North 99-81 on Friday.
The 99 points Thomas Jefferson scored is the most by an 11-man Iowa prep team since 1933.
