Iowa prep football poll after Week 2

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2018 season with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, and total points:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Valley (6) 2-0 77 4

2. Bettendorf 2-0 66 3

3. Johnston (1) 2-0 63 2

4. Cedar Falls (1) 2-0 58 5

5. West Des Moines Dowling 1-1 49 1

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 35 7

7. Ankeny Centennial 2-0 34 8

8. Iowa City West 1-1 24 6

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 20 9

10. Fort Dodge 2-0 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Waukee 3. Indianola 2. Marshalltown 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5) 2-0 77 1

2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (3) 2-0 72 2

3. Solon 2-0 54 3

4. Pella 2-0 52 4

5. Sioux City Heelan 2-0 47 6

6. Manchester West Delaware 2-0 42 7

7. Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 26 9

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1 21 10

(tie) Eldridge North Scott 1-1 21 8

10. Epworth Western Dubuque 2-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Harlan 7. Independence 2. Clear Creek-Amana 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull-RV (7) 2-0 79 1

2. Monroe PCM (1) 2-0 71 2

3. Union, La Porte City 2-0 64 3

4. Spirit Lake 2-0 40 NR

5. Sheldon 2-0 27 10

6. Van Horne Benton 2-0 24 NR

(tie) Waukon 1-1 24 9

8. Clear Lake 1-1 20 7

9. Centerville 2-0 18 NR

10. Algona 2-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 11. Sioux Center 11. Carroll Kuemper 9. 14, Southeast Valley 8. Mount Vernon 8. Camanche 6. Des Moines Christian 4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1. Williamsburg 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Inwood West Lyon (5) 2-0 67 2

2. West Branch 2-0 64 3

3. Dike-New Hartford (1) 2-0 59 5

4. Van Meter (2) 2-0 56 8

5. Hawarden West Sioux 1-1 37 4

6. Iowa City Regina 1-1 33 6

7. South Central Calhoun 2-0 31 NR

8. Mediapolis 2-0 20 NR

9. Wilton 2-0 19 T9

10. Pella Christian 1-1 15 1

Others receiving votes: Truro Interstate 35 7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 6. Panora Panorama 5. Jewell South Hamilton 5. Bellevue 5. Cascade 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Troy Mills North Linn 2. Hull Western Christian 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hudson (7) 2-0 70 1

2. Algona Garrigan 2-0 67 4

3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2-0 61 5

4. Belmond-Klemme 2-0 38 10

5. Winthrop East Buchanan 2-0 33 T7

6. St. Ansgar 1-1 30 2

(tie) Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-0 30 9

8. Packwood Pekin (1) 2-0 26 NR

9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-1 19 T7

10. IKM1Manning 2-0 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Britt West Hancock 10. Traer North Tama 10. Hinton 8. Eldon Cardinal 5. Alburnett 5. Lynnville-Sully 5. Riverside Highland 4. Brooklyn BGM 4. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 2.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 2-0 79 1

2. Newell-Fonda (1) 2-0 61 3

3. New London 2-0 56 5

4. Elk Horn-Kimballton Exira 2-0 45 4

5. Westside Ar-We-Va 2-0 31 T7

6. Wyoming Midland 3-0 25 6

7. Marengo Iowa Valley 3-0 24 NR

8. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 2-0 22 NR

9. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-1 20 9

10. Central City 2-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Riceville 10. East Mills 9. Audubon 8. Kingsley-Pierson 8. Liberty Center SE Warren 7. Lone Tree 6. Anita CAM 6. Northwood-Kensett 6. Stanton 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 2. Rockford 1.