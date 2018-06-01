Iowa motorcyclist killed in Fillmore County crash

MABEL, Minn. – An Iowa motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a horse in Fillmore County.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 11:30 am Friday in the 40000 block of Highway 44, west of Mabel and east of the junction of highways 44 and 52. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old man from Decorah was riding a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east when he hit the horse in the eastbound lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The Sheriff’s Office says the horse was also killed in the accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Mabel fire and ambulance assisted at the scene. The State Patrol is investigating this incident