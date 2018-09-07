Iowa mother charged in August drowning of baby in bathtub

BAGLEY, Iowa (AP) — A 24-year-old Guthrie County mother has been charged in the bathtub drowning of her 11-month-old son.

The Des Moines Register reported Thursday that Seaira Briceno has been charged with child endangerment resulting in death. The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office says Briceno's baby drowned Aug. 10 when she left him and his 2-year-old brother in the tub at their Bagley home.

Briceno told investigators she left the boys for about five minutes, but deputies believe the children were left alone longer.

Briceno was already facing a child endangerment charge from April when the drowning occurred. In that case, officials say she was driving under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana while her older son was in the vehicle.

Briceno remained jailed Thursday on $25,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 13.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com