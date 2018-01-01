wx_icon Mason City 37°

Iowa mom who left kids alone to visit Germany takes plea deal

Police were called to her home in September by the children's father, who said the kids — two age 12, one 7, one 6 — had been left alone.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 1:29 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 1:29 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa mother accused of leaving her four children home alone to travel to Europe has taken a plea deal.

Johnston resident Erin Macke entered Alford pleas Monday in Polk County District Court to four counts of child endangerment. In exchange prosecutors will drop a charge of making a firearm available to a person under age 21.

In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 19.

Police were called to her home in September by the children's father, who said the kids — two age 12, one 7, one 6 — had been left alone. Police say Macke failed to make child care arrangements before leaving Sept. 20 for a 10-day Germany vacation.

