Iowa mom of 7 says police lied about squalor at her home

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque woman accused of letting her seven children live amid what police say was garbage, rotted food and feces on their home's floor says officers lied about the conditions.

Court records say 34-year-old Tiesha Martin and 33-year-old Jermaine Watson were charged Tuesday with child endangerment. The records say Watson's pleaded not guilty.

Police say Watson fathered the youngest of the seven and that Martin is the mother of them all.

The records say police and a social worker checking on the children at Martin's residence found the squalid conditions and say the children were sharing just one bedroom and bed.

Martin told station KCRG Thursday that all the kids weren't in just the one room. Martin also says that what appeared to be feces to the officers actually was syrup.