CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — The death of a 45-year-old man in southern Iowa has been ruled a homicide.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Friday that an autopsy on the body of Paul Scheel is finished, but the cause of death is not being released for now.

Creston police officers sent Feb. 14 to a Creston residence for a welfare check found Scheel's body. No arrests have been reported.