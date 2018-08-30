Clear

Iowa man wins 2nd six-figure lottery scratch-off ticket prize

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — More good luck has struck an Ankeny man who's won his second six-figure Iowa Lottery scratch-off ticket prize in 12 years.

The Des Moines Register reports that 54-year-old Gary West bought two tickets last week at a Casey's store in Altoona and scratched them off in his car. One was a big winner: $250,000. He won a $100,000 scratch-off ticket prize a dozen years ago.

Lottery officials say that when West claimed his prize Monday, he told them with a chuckle that it was his "second time, so I'm feeling more experienced."

He says he plans to shop for a car and share some of his lottery winnings with his family.

