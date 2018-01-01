wx_icon Mason City 20°

Iowa man suspected of cockfighting involvement gets probation

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 7:24 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 7:24 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man accused of involvement in cockfighting has been given two years of probation and fined $750.

Court records show 38-year-old Mariano Martinez Ramirez entered an Alford plea Wednesday. He'd been charged with possession of animal contest devices and related crimes. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state likely can prove the charge. He also was given a suspended sentence of five years I prison.

Police say they found 85 chickens on Martinez Ramirez's property during a raid in July.

