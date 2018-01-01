Iowa man seriously hurt when he shoots himself outside gun show

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man was seriously injured when he accidently shot himself in the parking lot of a Davenport gun show.

Davenport police on Monday told the Quad-City Times the man "had a negligent discharge of his personal firearm while seated in his vehicle" on Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds was hosting the Big Bore Gun Show at the time.

Police would only identify the victim as a 42-year-old man. His injuries were described as "potentially life-threatening" but he had improved by Monday.

Loaded weapons aren't permitted at the fairgrounds, including in the gun show. Police are deciding whether to charge the man for violating the loaded weapon ban.