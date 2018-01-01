Iowa man pleads guilty, is fined for leaving dogs in hot car

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A dog handler accused of leaving four dogs inside a hot vehicle last year, killing three, has pleaded guilty to three counts of confining animals.

The Ottumwa Courier reports that in exchange for Craig Eugene's recent plea, a fourth count was dismissed. Eugene was fined $300.

Police say the dogs were found in Eugene's car July 8 outside the American Kennel Club All Breeds Dog Show in Ottumwa. Two of the dogs were found dead in the car and a third died at a veterinary clinic.

Police say Eugene, of Marengo, Illinois, told officers his vehicle was running when he put the dogs inside, but it wasn't running when he returned. The National Weather Service says the Ottumwa temperature peaked at 89 degrees (32 Celsius) that day.