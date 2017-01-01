Iowa man pleads guilty in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Iowa man has pleaded guilty to buying a car with counterfeit money.

26-year-old Terry Lee Grotegut Jr. of Waukon, IA was arrested in November and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft by swindle. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Grotegut purchased the car with phony hundred dollar bills.

Grotegut initially told authorities he got the money from selling a motorcycle earlier that day. On Friday, however, he pleaded guilty to theft by swindle and was given two years of unsupervised probation and ordered to perform 90 hours of community service or pay a $900 fine.