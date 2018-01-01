Iowa man dies years after attack during car theft

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who was severely injured when three Des Moines teenagers stole his car in 2013 has died.

Joan Namachemo told The Des Moines Register that her husband, 41-year-old Mike Wasike, died Monday after years spent in care centers.

Wasike was driving home in February 2013 when the teens stood in the middle of a street, forcing him to stop. As Wasike got out of his car, one of the teens struck him in the head with a handgun before stealing the vehicle. The injury left Wasike unable to speak, feed himself or walk.

The three teenagers were convicted on charges related to the attack and remain in prison.

Wasike moved from Kenya to Des Moines in 2009 and worked as a credit analyst at Wells Fargo before the attack.