Iowa man convicted of kidnapping and sex abuse

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) - An Ankeny man has been found guilty of kidnapping and sexually abusing girl in Jasper County.

The Courier reports that a jury on Friday found 57-year-old Jeff Lee Altmayer guilty of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of enticing a minor. He faces life in prison when he's sentenced in February.

Altmayer was arrested after approached a 12-year-old girl and her friend in Colfax on Aug. 16, 2016. Police say he offered them $100 to come to his home in Des Moines and do yard work. Police say the 12-year-old got into his car, where Altmayer assaulted her.

Police say Altmayer is also awaiting charges for similar incidents of approaching children in Onawa and Dike, and Cedar Falls police say he is suspected of a similar incident there.