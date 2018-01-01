Iowa man convicted for scamming out-of-state hunters

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A man from southeast Iowa has been convicted of scamming out-of-state hunters in a case that raises questions about whether the state does enough to protect against fraudulent outfitters.

The Des Moines Register reports that 34-year-old Andrew Wulf was convicted on two counts of felony theft and ongoing criminal conduct on Thursday. Wulf owns Whitetail Ridge Outfitters in Tipton and was accused of swindling three out-of-state customers, leading illegal hunts and ripping off customers.

The case has reignited discussion about whether legislation is needed to better protect hunters against fraud in Iowa, a destination for thousands of out-of-state hunters each year.

Several states regulate and license outfitters and guides, including Alaska, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Wulf faces up to 35 years in prison. He will be sentenced in March.