Iowa man charged with child endangerment for 2-year-old's death

Doctors said the boy's injuries were consistent with "abusive brain trauma" that wasn't accidental.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 8:20 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have charged a Des Moines man with child endangerment over the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Polk County District Court records say 37-year-old Nicholas Rivera is due in court Sept. 17. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records show Rivera and the little boy's 18-year-old sister took him to a hospital on May 24. Doctors said the boy's injuries were consistent with "abusive brain trauma" that wasn't accidental, and they noted bruising on the boy's back that may have been caused by fingers.

Police say Rivera and the little boy's sister had been caring for the child when the injuries occurred.

