Iowa loses CB Jackson, C Daniels early to NFL Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa confirmed the departures of cornerback Josh Jackson, center James Daniels and reserve quarterback Tyler Wiegers.

Scroll for more content...

The Hawkeyes say in a release that Jackson and Daniels intend to declare for the NFL draft, while Eastern Michigan announced this week that Wiegers is joining its program as a graduate transfer.

Jackson led the nation with eight interceptions and 26 passes defended and earned consensus first-team All-America honors in his first season as a starter.

Daniels might be as big of a loss as Jackson. Daniels started 25 games in three seasons at Iowa, anchoring a line that struggled at times in 2016.

Wiegers lost a tight competition with sophomore Nate Stanley in the offseason and then watched as Stanley threw for 26 TDs and just six interceptions.

The Hawkeyes went 8-5 this season and beat Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.