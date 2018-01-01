Clear

Iowa library shifts policy after outcry over LGBT materials

A northwest Iowa library is shifting how it categorizes books after some residents pressed for segregating materials containing LGBTQ themes.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 11:21 AM

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa library is shifting how it categorizes books after some residents pressed for segregating materials containing LGBTQ themes.

The Orange City Public Library's board decided Tuesday to experiment with grouping books by subject and subcategory rather than alphabetical order by an author's name.

The library's board president, Jared Weber, says the changes may start with a trial run on a few subjects over the summer and expand to the rest of the library if patrons like the new system.

The Sioux City Journal reports the move comes a month after some community members circulated a petition calling on the library to label and separate materials involving LGBTQ issues.

The petition also asked the library to seek public input before acquiring new materials on LGBTQ topics. The library board will vote next month on revising the library's policy to require an additional check on acquisitions.

