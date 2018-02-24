Iowa leads nation in speeding tickets

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new study finds Iowa has the highest rate of speeding tickets out of all 50 states.

The survey, conducted by Insurify, a car insurance shopping platform, found that 23.2% of Iowa residents have admitted to speeding violations, despite having the lowest per capita number of police officers.

The site also notes that surcharges can make tickets even more expensive, 'as the state adds a 35% surcharge to nearly all enforcement-related fines, including speeding violations.'

The news comes as a total surprise to Hampton residents Troy and Paula Wood, who used to live in South Carolina, which ranked third on the list.

"We used to live down South. I figured people that were down South drove faster than we did in Iowa," Troy says.

But to Mason City resident James Dodge, it doesn't surprise him. Dodge was recently involved in a fender bender with a speeding driver, and he's not happy.

"I stopped at a stop sign and got hit from behind, and I've been suffering for it ever since," Dodge says.

Dodge has advice for those who follow too closely.

"When you pull up, you should be at least a car length behind them, so they don't run into you. If somebody hits you, you're going to hit the guy in front of you," Dodge says.