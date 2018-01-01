Iowa lawmakers targeting telemarketers

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Are you one of many sick and tired of telemarketers calling you, even using your area code?So are some Iowa lawmakers. April Barnett and her mom can't help but sigh when the topic of telemarketers calling them comes up. They say they get the calls all the time. This proposed bill would make it a crime in Iowa to use false or misleading numbers when calling. While it’s already illegal on a federal level, lawmakers believe this would be another tool to fight crime on this issue. Barnett and her mother are all for it.“I'm all for that because I get so tired, I have arthritis and its hard to get around and then you rush to the phone and there's nobody there,” Pam Grill said.The fine would be $40,000.The bill has already cleared the Iowa Senate subcommittee.