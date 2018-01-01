Iowa lawmakers return to focus on taxes, privatized Medicaid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers returned Monday to the state Capitol for a new legislative session that's expected to be dominated by a GOP-led effort to cut taxes despite a constrained budget and growing pressure for legislators to address ongoing problems with Iowa's privatized Medicaid program.

The Republican-controlled chambers convened in Des Moines for a mostly ceremonial day of speeches, where GOP leaders indicated in prepared remarks that overhauling Iowa's tax code will be a top priority. They have yet to provide details that break down how they'll make it work amid lower-than-expected incoming state revenue. That reality has led to a range of spending reductions to government departments in recent years. Tax cuts are expected to be part of the GOP tax proposal.

"We have a huge opportunity to grow the state of Iowa with tax reform," said House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Clear Lake Republican. "We should be excited about this but we must also be pragmatic. It must be done in a way that benefits Iowa families while also protecting the sustainability of future budgets."

Democrats indicated they will counter any tax proposal that leads to more cuts to government services. They have little legislative power, but they're expected to make a lot of noise ahead of the midterm election later this year. All House seats and half in the Senate are up for grabs.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, a Des Moines Democrat, said in her prepared remarks that taxes should be fair for all Iowans.

Lawmakers are also expected to review whether the state's privatized Medicaid program is working as it should. The federal-state health care program for poor and disabled Iowans was privatized in 2016, and health care providers and patients have complained ever since of reduced services and delayed reimbursement payments.

The Iowa Department of Human Services, the state agency that oversees the program now run by two insurance companies, said it's working on making changes. GOP lawmakers did not bring up Medicaid in their Monday speeches, though Upmeyer told reporters earlier this month she expects DHS to take more action or lawmakers will step in to make improvements.

GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds, presiding over her first legislative session as governor since she was sworn in to the job last May, is a staunch supporter of the privatized Medicaid program. She has said she believes changes can be made to the program without legislative action.