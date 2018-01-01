Scroll for more content...

KIMT News 3 - A “food shaming” bill Iowa lawmakers are trying to pass would impact schools all across the state.It would make sure no trays are dumped or kids are publicly shamed for not having money in their lunch accounts. Stephanie Hassebroek doesn't have kids in school quite yet, just daycare. When asked how she feels about kids in school getting food shamed for not having enough money for lunch…“I think that would be really embarrassing and probably really upsetting,” Hassebroek said.Hassebroek says that never happened to her.“No I don't, anything like that ever happening when I was a kid,” Hassebroek said.You may recall this happening in Stewartville Minnesota last year, KIMT News 3 covered the issue when parents came forward complaining their children's meals were being dumped if no money was in their fund which led to the school changing its lunch policy. The Iowa House has approved a bill saying that food shaming will not be tolerated at any school.“Sometimes it's not a lack of funds. You can just forget and that would be really unfair,” Hassebroek said.This bill would also change how parents are told about free and reduced lunch programs. Currently parents in Iowa get notified to apply once a year. This bill would make it so if a parent finds themselves struggling financially during the school year they could still have a chance to apply.