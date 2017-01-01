wx_icon Mason City 18°

wx_icon Albert Lea 16°

wx_icon Austin 16°

wx_icon Charles City 21°

wx_icon Rochester 13°

Clear

Iowa governor blocks limits on guns in child care centers

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' staff has blocked a state agency's move to regulate guns in child care centers, saying the effort needs more discussion and possible legislative action.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 10:17 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2017 10:18 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' staff has blocked a state agency's move to regulate guns in child care centers, saying the effort needs more discussion and possible legislative action.

Scroll for more content...

The Des Moines Register reports that the Department of Human Services' proposal required guns present in child care centers, including those run in private homes, to be locked away and kept separate from ammunition. The regulations would instruct child care centers to notify parents if a gun is kept on the premises. The rules also would ban loaded guns in vehicles transporting the center's children.

Reynolds said Tuesday that lawmakers should debate the issue instead of permitting administrators to implement rules.

A 2013 national survey found that Iowa is one of 12 states without regulations on guns in child care centers.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events