Iowa flu deaths rise again

DES MOINES, Iowa – The number of flu-related deaths in Iowa has jumped again.

The weekly report from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Laboratory says the death total for influenza-related reasons stood at 77 as of January 27. It increased to 97 as of February 3 and has now jumped again to 126 deaths as of February 10.

There are no reported child deaths related to the flu in Iowa so far this season.

Sentinel hospitals who voluntarily report to the state say they’ve admitted 1171 people for flu-related problems as of February 10 as well, with a total of 125 hospitalizations in the most recent week.

There were two more outbreaks of influenza reported in central Iowa, bringing the overall total to 68, and 63 schools around the state reported at least 10 percent of their students were absent due to illness.

