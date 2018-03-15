Iowa family of 4 missing after vacationing in Mexico

CRESTON, Iowa – A family member is searching for answers in an attempt to locate a family of four from Creston who have not been heard from since a vacation to Mexico.

Ashli Peterson posted on Facebook Thursday night that the family was missing, and as of late Friday morning the post had been shared nearly 100,000 times.

“Kevin, Amy, Sterling, and Adrianna Sharp left the United States on March 15, 2018 on a destination to Tulum, Mexico. On Wednesday, March 21st they were to board a plane from Cancun, Mexico at 2:45pm and arrive in St. Louis, Mo at 6:00pm March 21st. They were to arrive at the SWCC basketball game today (March 22nd) in Danville, IL . There has still not been any contact from them. They have not been in contact with family or friends since LAST Thursday night after reporting that they made it to their condo safely,” the Facebook post says.

Peterson said a missing persons’ report through the US Embassy in Mexico has been filed and that pinged cell phones show they are still in Mexico with no movement on their phones.

