Iowa couple killed in Arizona

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of an Iowa couple and a Canadian woman who died after being struck by an SUV on a sidewalk in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Scroll for more content...

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 72-year-old Robert Bonta and his 71-year-old wife Karen of Wever, Iowa, were killed in the accident Tuesday along with 60-year-old Patti Doornbos.

Doornbos' 60-year-old husband, Ronald Doornbos, suffered a head injury and remains hospitalized in critical condition after multiple surgeries.

Sheriff's officials say the two couples didn't know each other.

They say charges are pending against the 27-year-old man who was driving the SUV when it jumped a curb and struck the two couples as they waited to cross a street.

Fountain Hills is about 32 miles (51 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.