Iowa couple charged after 6 kids, baby, found living in squalor

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 10:30 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 10:30 AM

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Dubuque couple were arrested after a social worker discovered their 4-day-old baby and her six other children were living in malodorous squalor.

Court records say 34-year-old Tiesha Martin and 33-year-old Jermaine Watson were charged Tuesday with child endangerment. Watson also is charged with four drug counts. Court records don't list the names of attorneys who could comment for them.

Police say Watson is the father of the baby and that Martin is the mother of all seven children. The oldest is 13.

The records say police and the social worker checking on the children at Martin's residence Tuesday found garbage, feces and rotted food throughout. The children were sharing one dirty bedroom.

They were taken by state workers and then turned over to a relative of Martin.

