Iowa county pushes to permit guns on Iowa courthouse floors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — County officials in western Iowa have asked a judge to allow guns in some areas of the courthouse amid security questions and the likelihood of increased costs.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors formally requested on Tuesday that Judge Duane Hoffmeyer permit weapons on the floors of the Woodbury County Courthouse without court functions.

The Sioux City Journal reports that counties can seek to authorize guns in public areas of a courthouse that aren't occupied by the court system under a supervisory order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court in December. Judges approve the requests.

The board's request letter would change how security is handled in the courthouse.

Some question whether it'll be costly to keep the building secure, due to individuals with guns potentially moving on various floors.