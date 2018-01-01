wx_icon Mason City 18°

wx_icon Albert Lea 19°

wx_icon Austin 19°

wx_icon Charles City 19°

wx_icon Rochester 16°

Clear
Rochester shooting: Weiss charged with 2nd-degree murder Full Story

Iowa county pushes to permit guns on Iowa courthouse floors

KIMT

Some question whether it'll be costly to keep the building secure, due to individuals with guns potentially moving on various floors.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 11:11 AM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 11:11 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — County officials in western Iowa have asked a judge to allow guns in some areas of the courthouse amid security questions and the likelihood of increased costs.

Scroll for more content...

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors formally requested on Tuesday that Judge Duane Hoffmeyer permit weapons on the floors of the Woodbury County Courthouse without court functions.

The Sioux City Journal reports that counties can seek to authorize guns in public areas of a courthouse that aren't occupied by the court system under a supervisory order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court in December. Judges approve the requests.

The board's request letter would change how security is handled in the courthouse.

Some question whether it'll be costly to keep the building secure, due to individuals with guns potentially moving on various floors.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events