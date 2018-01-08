Iowa counties asked to sign resolution on a lawsuit regarding opioids

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Opioid use is an epidemic impacting people across the country, leaving organizations and medical providers struggling to find ways to educate the public on the issue.

The Iowa State Counties Association Board has asked Iowa’s 99 counties to sign a resolution on a lawsuit regarding opioids.

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors held a meeting Tuesday about a resolution in support of opioid litigation action.

This comes after two law firms out of New York and Wisconsin filed a law suit to hold certain pharmaceutical firms responsible for damages to the public in misrepresenting the safety of opioid usage.

Floyd County Board of Supervisor Douglas Kamm says they wanted to make sure they did not pass the resolution and focus more on combating the opioid issue.

“Thinking that we would want to hear more about it from our mental health people, but I also wanted to point out that I think a lot of the problem in our health care today is that we have been regulated and sued to where everybody makes decision on what the lawsuit is going to happen rather than what the real problem is.”

In Minnesota, Freeborn County has agreed to pursue litigation related to the opioid crisis.

The agreement provides for a contingent fee depending upon the gross amount recovered whether by settlement, trial or appeal.